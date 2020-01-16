WINSTON-SALEM Veronica Westmoreland, 62, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Park, 2716 McConnell Rd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
Westmoreland, Veronica
To plant a tree in memory of Veronica Westmoreland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.