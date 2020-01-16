WINSTON-SALEM Veronica Westmoreland, 62, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Park, 2716 McConnell Rd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Veronica Westmoreland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

