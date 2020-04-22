OCTOBER 15, 1952 - APRIL 17, 2020 Vernon Franklin Westmoreland, Jr., 67, passed away April 17, 2020. He was born October 15, 1952 in Guilford County, NC to the late Vernon F. and Lucille R. Westmoreland. After attending college at Lees McRae and Appalachian State University, Frank went to work with his Dad at Dixie Belle Textiles, Inc. He later became president and CEO of the company with locations in Gibsonville and Greensboro. Frank was an avid golfer and a member of the board of directors of Starmount County Club. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Terry Westmoreland, as well as sons, Vernon "Wes" Westmoreland, III, and Andrew Westmoreland. He is also survived by numerous cousins, loved ones and friends, far too many to list. The family will announce a celebration of life gathering for Frank at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
