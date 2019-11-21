Pam West, 54, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Wesley Long Community Hospital, after a year-long battle with cancer. She worked as nurse for 32 years, 2 years for Dr. Drieling and 30 years at Wesley Long Critical Care. She is survived by her husband Danny West, her daughter Carrington Amick; stepchildren, Austin and Alexis Amick; mother, Marie Fields (Martin); sister, Paula Fields; niece, Abbie Jones; nephew, Arron Whitesell, aunts Pat and Edna, uncles, Jimmy and Jack Fields and families; three stepsons and their wives, several loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank a special niece, Abbie Jones, for all her love and care and the two palliative care doctors for the great medical care and time they took with Pam. Also the many nurses on the critical care unit. Pam was loved by many and had a large group of friends. Pam was a wonderful child of God who had an avid love for her Savior. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle UMC at 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro, NC.
