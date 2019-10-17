MAY 10, 1931 - OCTOBER 15, 2019 Maxine "Grandma" West, 88, died suddenly but peacefully in her home on October 15, 2019. Everyone who ever met Gaum loved her and she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her wonderful husband Ted B. West. She is survived by her granddaughter and great-grandsons of the home, Marnie Shotwell, Dalton, Holden and Karver, daughters Wanda Creason of Siler City and Donna Collins of Mebane, son Steve West of Raleigh, grandchildren, Rena Narron (Richy) of Knightdale, Steven Creason (Mei Sze Liu) of Asheboro, Nick Collins (Amanda) of Graham and Stacey Collins of Mebane, five great-grandkids, a special cuz Faye Mitchell of Summerfield and an adopted son Jim Lawrence of Raleigh. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at McClure Funeral Service in Mebane, 1308 South Third Street, Mebane, NC 27302. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Mebane. Online condolences may be made at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net. McClure Funeral Service 1308 S. Third St., P.O. Box 551, Mebane, NC 27302
