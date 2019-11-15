November 30, 1937 - November 14, 2019 Leah June Allyn West, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Worley officiating and the burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Leah was a native of Hornell, NY and the daughter of the late Lyle and Nella Allyn. She graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo with a degree in social work. After working in her field she moved to North Carolina. Leah was a loving mother, faithful Christian and devoted prayer warrior. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. She was always an encourager to others and friendly to everyone she met. Along with her parents, Leah was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. West. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy West, Wycliffe Bible translator serving in Africa; brother, Clair Allyn and wife, Betty; sisters, Debbie Baldwin and husband, Roger and Denise Kohler and husband, Dennis; nieces, nephews and many friends. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
