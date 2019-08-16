JULY 30, 1928 - AUGUST 14, 2019 Reidsville - Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Cheek Wells departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Survivors are: son, William N. Wells, Jr. (Phyllis); daughters, Marchia Wells, Rev. Laetitia Wells and Edna B. McCollum; grandchildren, Carla, Angela, Michelle, Renee and Michael; special friend, Geraldine Kimber; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 from the Zion Baptist Church, 807 Piedmont Street. The family visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 until 11 a.m. at the church. Online expressions may be offered at www.johnsonandsonscare.com. Johnson & Sons 115 Holderby Street, Reidsville
