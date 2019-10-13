APRIL 19, 1961 - OCTOBER 11, 2019 Leslie Leonard Wells, 58, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born in Greensboro on April 19, 1961 and grew up here. Leslie is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Bunny Leonard. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, David and by her adoring son Brennen. She is also survived by her faithful grand dog and assistant caretaker, Brock. She earned both her bachelor's and master's Degrees at UNCG. After college, she served as a Speech Pathologist in Greensboro for over 25 years. Leslie was known for her love of the beach. Her smile was captivating and would lighten up any room. Everyone knew her for her positive outlook and energy, making everyone around her feel good, earning her the title "Butterfly." The Family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the Medical Staffs at both Wesley Long Hospital, Duke Medical Center, and Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassionate care of Leslie. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Wells Family.
