JANUARY 6, 1960 - APRIL 12, 2020 ASHEBORO - Franklin Ennis Wells, Jr., 60, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Asheboro, NC. He was born in Raleigh, NC on January 6, 1960. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin Ennis Wells, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Gay, of Asheboro, NC, his daughters Annah, Emily, and Molly, his mother Sistie, his sister Annah, his parents-in-law William and Jeanette Galloway, his brothers and sisters-in-law Eddie (Robyn) Galloway and Jeff (Laurie) Galloway. He is also survived by a niece and two nephews as well as a number of other family members he loved dearly. He was the same man every day - he acted justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly. He had an impressive record collection and bookshelf and cared deeply about his daughters' cultural education. He loved playing the mandolin with Randolph County's finest: Fast Eddie and the Scumbags (more commonly known as the Barrister Boys). He hated Duke and absolutely still does. He devoted his life to proving that people are worth more than their worst act. He and his partner, Jon Megerian, were awarded the J. Kirk Osborn Award from the Center for Death Penalty Litigation in 2018 for their fierce advocacy for those facing the death penalty. He showed people how to be kind in his work and personal life through his patience and intentional actions. Those who love him will continue to learn from him and feel close to him through his love of literature, music and art. A memorial service will be held at a later date when his loved ones and friends can safely celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations are graciously accepted at the Center for Death Penalty Litigation (123 W. Main St. #700, Durham, NC 27701), the Asheboro High School Band and Chorus programs (attn: Phil Homiller, 1221 S. Park St., Asheboro, NC 27203), and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (111 Dollywood Lane, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863). Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the family. Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
