Frank was born on May 15, 1943, in Rochester, NY. He was the son of Luther Jacob Welker (Helen) of Rochester, NY and Irene Dawson Hamm (Richard) of Ft. Myers, FL, both preceded in death. He met his wife of 55 years, Brenda Kay Welker through Pen Pals, married, and settled in Ft. Bliss, Texas. He served in the Army from 1963-1966. After his Honorable discharge, they returned to Greensboro and started their life. They went on to have (3) beautiful daughters, Angela Samsel (Mark) of Greensboro, Rhonda Shingler of Pleasant Garden, and Dawn St. Germain of Burlington. He had (5) Grandchildren, Dustin Samsel (Sarah) Greensboro, Nicholas Shingler, Jacob Mastin both of Burlington, Madison Shingler (Jake), Logan Shingler, both of Pleasant Garden. 7 Great-Grandchildren. Frank retired as a Scheduler from Amp, Inc. after 33 years. He attended Guilford College and studied Accounting. He enjoyed traveling around the country and spending time at their place at the beach. We will celebrate Frank’s life on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Triad Cremation at 1pm. The family will receive guests after the service. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery thereafter. TRIAD CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICE 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
