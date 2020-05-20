MARCH 14, 1927 - MAY 17, 2020 Naomi Frances Simpson Welborn, 93, of Summerfield, NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 17, 2020. A 1 p.m. graveside service for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Liberty Wesleyan Church Cemetery with Rev. Denise Kilgo-Martin officiating. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. Mrs. Welborn will lie-in-state for visitation from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home throughout this week prior to the service. A Forsyth County native, Frances was born in Kernersville on March 14, 1927, to the late William Edgar and Nell Moore Simpson (Willie and Nellie). She was a member of Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church, where she had served as a Sunday School teacher. She often attended the church of her youth, Liberty Wesleyan Church. Frances was a loving wife, mother and a devoted Christian who wanted others to know Christ. In her earlier life, she worked for the FBI in Washington, DC and enjoyed telling others about playing basketball for the FBI. Frances enjoyed her primary job as a homemaker in Summerfield, but held other jobs that included Duke Power and the Center for Creative Leadership where her co-workers became life-long friends and she later retired. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jack Richard Welborn; her son, Rusty Welborn; her brothers, Lonnie Simpson and J.W. Simpson; her sisters, Irene Dixon and Peggy Doss; her stepsister, Jane Johnson; and her dear friends, Virginia and Delmar Moore. Frances is survived by her sons; Randy Welborn (Cherie) of Mooresville and Mike Welborn of Summerfield; daughter; Annette Shuping of Summerfield, five grandsons; Brandon Welborn (Jessica), Travis Welborn (Laura), Richard Shuping, Garrett Welborn, Nicholas Shuping and honorary granddaughter, Lanie Doss, and her precious great-granddaughter, Jaclyn (Jac) Welborn; Gary Moore and Debbie Shive, whom she considered to be her very own children, her beloved friends, Rosie Martin and Jill Strader, and her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 579, Summerfield, NC 27358 or Summerfield Peace UMC, P.O. Box 639, Summerfield, NC 27358 or Hospice of Guilford County, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick - Stokesdale is serving the Welborn family and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.