HIGH POINT Linda Davis Welborn, 68, unexpectedly went to be with her Lord Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her residence. Linda was born as a preemie in Greensboro, December 27, 1950, a daughter of John Douglas Davis and Hilda Dyson Davis. She loved nature, flowers and especially her cats. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father. Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Phil Welborn; a daughter, Yolanda Rachol and husband Robert Hernandez; two sons, Doug Rachol and Glenn Rachol and wife Lori; her mother, Hilda Davis; two step-daughters, Rachel Newman and Jenny Cash and husband Corwin; a sister, Ann Williams; a brother, Jay Davis; four grandchildren, Aden, Paige, Chris and Adrian. A celebration of Linda's life will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Davis Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bob Pavlacka. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 until 9 p.m on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

