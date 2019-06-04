HIGH POINT Linda Davis Welborn, 68, unexpectedly went to be with her Lord Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her residence. Linda was born as a preemie in Greensboro, December 27, 1950, a daughter of John Douglas Davis and Hilda Dyson Davis. She loved nature, flowers and especially her cats. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father. Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Phil Welborn; a daughter, Yolanda Rachol and husband Robert Hernandez; two sons, Doug Rachol and Glenn Rachol and wife Lori; her mother, Hilda Davis; two step-daughters, Rachel Newman and Jenny Cash and husband Corwin; a sister, Ann Williams; a brother, Jay Davis; four grandchildren, Aden, Paige, Chris and Adrian. A celebration of Linda's life will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Davis Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Bob Pavlacka. Burial will follow in Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 until 9 p.m on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.