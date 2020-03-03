FEBRUARY 25, 1927 - MARCH 1, 2020 Helene Cahn Weinstein died March 1, 2020 at the age of 93. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Hebrew Cemetery in Greensboro with Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon officiating. She was born in Bishopville, South Carolina. She was a graduate of Duke University where she studied music and performed with the Duke Chapel Choir. In addition to her husband, Maurice Morton Weinstein, she was preceded in death by her two wonderful children, Roger Alan Weinstein and Susan Myra Weinstein Nash. Helene was a remarkable baker and generously shared her homemade candy and brownies with her neighbors. She loved to walk, and even into her 80's could outpace almost anyone as she made her way up Pebble Drive, bent into the wind, going on her daily walk, always wearing her blue denim skirt and plaid shirt. She will be remembered by her many friends and neighbors as a compassionate, proud and determined woman who delighted all with her dry wit until the very end. She was especially grateful to her incredible team of caregivers, Pat Cambareri, Thelma Duke, Carolyn Laino and Hazel Holloway, who made it possible for her to remain in the peace and comfort of her own home. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth David Synagogue, 804 Winview Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410 or the Lupus Foundation of America, 2000 L. Street, NW, Suite 410, Washington, DC 20036. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
Service information
Mar 4
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Hebrew Cemetery
Vanstory Street
Greensboro, NC 27403
Vanstory Street
Greensboro, NC 27403
