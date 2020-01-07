JUNE 1, 1948 - JANUARY 2, 2020 Karen Terry Cooperman Weingarten, 71, of Greensboro, NC passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born to Henry and Harriet Cooperman of Merrick, Long Island, she attended college in Florida and then spent her early twenties as a professional in Manhattan. A true New Yorker until her dying day, she was often surprised to have spent so much of her adult life in the South. She worked for years in human resources in the home healthcare industry, and was an active member of the B'nai Shalom Day School and Beth David Synagogue communities. More than anything, however, she loved being the mother to her two daughters, Elyse and Lauren. She is survived by her children and her sister, Barbara (Scott) Widro. A memorial celebrating her life will be held Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m. at Temple Emanuel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro.

To plant a tree in memory of Karen Weingarten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries