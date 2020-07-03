AUGUST 2, 1924 - JULY 1, 2020 Charles L. "Buddy" Weill, Jr., 95, of Greensboro, passed away on July 1, 2020 at Well-Spring Retirement Community. Due to the Coronavirus, a private service is to be held. Those who would like to sign a guest register may do so at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, North Elm Street until 12 p.m. Monday or virtually online at www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com. The service will be streamed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Mr. Weill was born August 2, 1924 in Greensboro to the late Beatrice Schwab Weill and Charles Louis Weill, Sr. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1947. He was an Eagle Scout of the Boy Scouts of America. Mr. Weill served in WW II from 1943 to 1946 in the U. S. Army 102nd Division 9th Army as a private and was discharged as a staff sergeant. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was wounded in Northern Germany near Hanover and was awarded the Purple Heart. Following active duty he served in the U. S. Army Reserves 108th Airborne and was discharged as a 1st lieutenant. He was a lifelong member of Temple Emanuel. Known as an astute and distinguished business person, he owned and operated Weill Investment Company, and was the former president and CEO of Robins & Weill, Inc. He was a legacy member and former district vice president of the Society of Industrial & Office Realtors and the Counselors of Real Estate; a member of the Community Foundation Real Estate Management Committee and former director of its Board of Directors; member of the Rotary Club of Greensboro and a past president; member of the Greensboro Country Club and a Charter member of Investors of Greensboro, NC, LLC, serving as treasurer for many years. Mr. Weill was instrumental in establishing and developing Well-Spring Retirement Community 26 years ago. Mr. Weill's legacy spans decades of community involvement as noted by his involvement in the Greensboro Jaycees (1947-1960) and a member of the Jaycee Old Timers since 1961. He was a former president of the Greater Greensboro Realtors Association (which his father founded in 1920), on the Board of Associates of the Center for Creative Leadership, president of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, trustee of the Board of Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital (1977-1998) serving as chairman (1982-1988), director and treasurer of the Greensboro Country Club, trustee/chairman of Well-Spring Retirement Community, Board of Visitors at UNC-Chapel Hill, trustee of Greensboro College and former board member of the Lineberger Cancer Center at UNC-Chapel Hill. His contributions continued as a member of the Greensboro Planning & Zoning Commission and he was a member of the following organizations: Greater Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Greater Greensboro, Better Business Bureau, and the Greensboro Chapter of the American Red Cross, North Carolina Association of Realtors, UNC-G Excellence Foundation, Greensboro College and many other positions in numerous other organizations. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Dorothy Seigmund Weill, and his sister Carolyn Weill LeBauer. Surviving are a niece and nephew by marriage, Cynthia Allen and Richard Allen of Atlanta, GA. Mr. Weill's longtime associate and friend thanks the staff of Well-Spring Retirement Community for the excellent care given to him. A very special thanks to his personal caregivers: Brittany Redd, Sue Tarnue, Clarissa Wade, and Waheed Jimoh and longterm helper Vinson Courtney. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choosing. Online remembrances may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N. Elm St.
