AUGUST 15, 1943 - SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 Beloved Phyllis Weidman unexpectedly went to be with our Lord & Savior as she was recovering from knee surgery. She is deeply loved & mourned by her 3 daughters, Beverly, Barbara, & Brenda & her grandchildren, all of Greensboro, NC. She is also loved by her twin and brother in law, Carol & Dave Perry of Lancaster, PA. Fly high, Mom! Enjoy your pain-free eternity with our loving & merciful God. We look forward to meeting with you again.

Tags

Load entries