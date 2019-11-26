Jane Kathryn Weideman, 92, died Saturday, November 23, in Greensboro, NC. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3901 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro, NC, at 2 p.m., Friday, November 27. Jane's parents were Hugh and Luva Smalley Coit from Ravenna, Ohio, where Jane lived until 1956, when she moved to North Carolina with her husband Carl Vincent Weideman and their three children. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Preceding in death was her husband of 69 years, Carl Vincent Weideman, January 31, 2018. Those left to cherish her memories include daughters, Louisa Seidel Dexter, Darlene W. Romine; son, Russel Carl Weideman (Libby); grandchildren, Rhonda Boggs, Tiffany Sullivan (Christian), Gerald Weideman, Melissa Fausto (Julio), Lindsay Stouch (Eric), Ashley Seymour (William); and great-grandchildren, Josh Boggs, AnnElise Weideman, Chasen Weideman, John Weideman, Clay Beal, Seven Beal, Evila Fausto, Shelby Beal, Koi Beal, Ember Beal, Raya Beal, Gus Fausto. Family will be gathering at the residence of Jane Weideman 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial gifts may be made to the Greensboro Alzheimer's Association, 4615 Dundas Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407. Our sincere love and appreciation for Janice Ford, Mom's friend and caregiver for 2 1/2 years, and the other staff and caregivers at Forever Young. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Weideman family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
