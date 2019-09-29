STATESVILLE Edith Bryson Ruckart Wehunt, 78, died Thursday, September 26, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, September 30 at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.
