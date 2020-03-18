GREENSBORO Donna Melissa Weekley, 60, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Beacon Place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on a later date. A reception will be held immediately following the service. There will be a private interment on Friday, March 20, 2020. Donna was born in Wilmington, NC to Kenneth and Betty Stalvey Stout. She is a graduate of Guilford Technical Community College and later attended Guilford College. She was employed by RF Micro Devices for fourteen years where she worked in procurement. Donna had a great love of the arts and music. Donna is survived by her parents and husband Jeffrey Craig Weekley and son Michael Weekley (Josh) all of Greensboro, NC; brother, Dr. Thomas Stout of Carolina Beach, NC and sister, Jennifer McIntryre of Winston Salem, NC; eight nieces and five nephews. Special thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care for the gentle care given to Donna. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church 3906 W. Friendly Avenue Greensboro, NC 27410 and to Hirsch Wellness Network, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive #130, Greensboro, NC 27405 in memory of Donna Stout Weekley. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Weekley family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.