AUGUST 12, 1930 - NOVEMBER 15, 2019 Alice Sue Weddle, 89, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery, Fancy Grove Road, Huddleston, VA. Born in Roanoke, VA, on August 12, 1930, to Emmett Lee Weddle and Sallie Turner Weddle, Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Miriam Weddle Whitt. Surviving family members are a niece, Grace Whitt Hughes, two great-nieces, Whitney Fulcher and Ashley Lawrence, and great-nephew Tyler Lewis, all of Mechanicsville, VA A devoted member of First Baptist Church of Greensboro since 1957, Sue served as president of the Women's Missionary Union. For many years she taught fourth-grade children in Sunday School. As an employee of the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board, Sue led Vacation Bible Schools in various states. In retirement, she was an active participant in First Baptist's Senior Adult Ministry. A graduate of James Madison University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Sue taught kindergarten, first, and second grade at Wiley, Murphey, and Sternberger Elementary Schools in Greensboro. She held membership in Beta Beta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Women Educators. As a Friends Homes Guilford resident, Sue served on various committees and enjoyed traveling with fellow residents. Memorials may be directed to the Christian Assistance Fund of First Baptist Church, 1000 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27401. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
