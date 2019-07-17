JOHN LUTZ WEDDINGTON, 48, passed away on July 13, 2019 in the presence of many friends. He was born in Lexington where he lived until he graduated from Lexington Senior High School. He was an accomplished wrestler, football and baseball player and attended the University of North Carolina on a football scholarship. After leaving UNC, he entered the Navy, where he was very proud of his 8 combat saves working as an aviation air rescue swimmer. It was in the military that he was first introduced to the SCA (Society for Creative Anachronism) which remained an interest and passion of his for all of his life. After the military, he returned to North Carolina to reside in Greensboro, where he joined the restaurant industry and perfected his craft of cooking and storytelling. He eventually relocated to Greenville, SC, where he met his wife Kristin. In 1999 the couple relocated to Kristin's hometown of Pittsburgh, PA, where they married, and John started a career in emergency services medicine. In 2007 John and Kristin found their way back to North Carolina where they welcomed their daughter Lexi. John was a passionately involved father. Throughout his life, he remained interested in cooking, baking and family gatherings where he could display these talents while loving on others. The SCA remained a source of enjoyment for John, and broadened his interests to include medieval combat, woodworking and tailoring. Most of all John found a home with the SCA due to the brotherhood and comradery that is inherent in its community, a trait that John exhibited at all times. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Kristin, and daughter Lexi; mother Pamela Johnson of Greensboro; sisters Margo Lanning of Lexington and Judy McKee of Greensboro; cousin Mitzi Johnson (husband Robbie, son CJ) of Lexington; nephew David McKee (wife Celeste and their children) of Conroe, TX; niece Heather Cook (husband Kyle, son Walker) of Greensboro; mother and father-in-law David and Carolyn Anderson of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law Suzanne McDade (husband Kevin, son Anderson) of Charlotte. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Hazel Weddington of Lexington, and brothers-in-law Steve Lanning and Scott McKee. Services will be at the Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home located at 515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 20, 2 to 3 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. Floral tributes are welcome, or a fund has been set up to support John's wife and daughter; to contribute, please contact Kristin. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry 515 N. Elm Street
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.