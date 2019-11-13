MAY 5, 1932 - NOVEMBER 6, 2019 Burlington - Elizabeth "Bunny" Ann Brough Webber, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Hospice Home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 5, 1932, in Montour County, PA to the late Ralph Edmond and Harriet Bastian Brough and was the wife of 66 years to William "Bill" Webber, who survives. Bunny was a homemaker and a member of Starmount Presbyterian Church in Greensboro where she was a former choir member. She enjoyed singing and listening to music. Bunny was a member of PEO sorority. Bunny was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly. Survivors other than her husband, Bill Webber, include her daughters, Elizabeth Love-Rossiter and husband Timothy, Susan J. Webber, Kathryn Ferrante and husband Anthony; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Love Brass and husband Douglas S., Jeffrey Webber Love and wife, Alison K., Christopher M. Ferrante and wife, Mary-Lynn B.; great-granddaughter, Maggie Elizabeth Love. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Meredith B. Fetter. The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Starmount Presbyterian Church by Rev. Dr. Kathryn G. N. Campbell. The family will receive friends following the service with a reception. Memorials may be made to Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale. Checks should be mailed to Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, 200 N. Davie Street, Suite 301, Greensboro, NC 27101 (memo line = Master Chorale in memory of Elizabeth Webber. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
