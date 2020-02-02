Mr. William Larry Webb, 65, of Greensboro, passed away 29 January 2020. Larry was born 8 December 1954 in Mayodan, NC, the son of the late Fred and Dixie Webb. Larry graduated Madison-Mayodan H.S. and Rockingham Community College. He was employed by Duke Power Company and retired from Duke Energy after 39 years of service. He was married for 37 wonderful years to the love of his life, Carolyn Mason of Chapel Hill. Larry is survived by his wife, Carolyn, sister Cathy Richard, and many, in-laws, nephews, nieces, and countless wonderful friends from his childhood home of Mayodan, Duke Energy, and all of his many golfing and fishing buddies. He was a wonderful husband, uncle, friend, and buddy to so many...he will be greatly missed! There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army at 501 Archdale Drive Charlotte, NC 28217. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
