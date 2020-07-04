AUGUST 18, 1920 - JULY 1, 2020 Nerine Rilla Webb, 99, passed away on July 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel on Monday, July 6, 2020. Mrs. Webb will lie-in-state from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. She will be laid to rest in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Born in Stokes County on August 18, 1920 to the late John Austin and Mary Alice Simmons, she was of the Christian faith. Nerine worked for Lorillard Tobacco Company for 25 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Andrew Webb, Sr.; a son, John Friel Webb; and all six of her siblings. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Howard "Andy" Webb, Jr. (Toni); grandchildren, Brian Lee Webb (Stephanie), Amy Webb, Rodney Johnathan Webb (Jaime), Brian Young (Fawn), and Brianne Young (Mitch); eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nerine Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

