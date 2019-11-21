Lewis Henry Webb, 95, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. He was born January 10, 1924 in Martin County, the son of Joseph Henry and Pearl Idell Rawls Webb. He was a graduate of N.C. State College (now N.C. State University) and was employed for 35 years with the F.M. Global Insurance Co. where he was a fire protection engineer. Lewis was a WWII U. S. Army veteran and served in the European theatre as a combat engineer. He was a member and taught Sunday School at Gate City Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Lewis Mark Webb; a brother, William Webb and four sisters, Marie O'Mary, Ruby Cherry, Sadie Moore and Jean Pierce. Lewis is survived by his wife, Betty Stout Webb of the home; sons, Robin Webb of Reidsville, Alan Webb and wife Cheri of San Antonio, TX, Kenn Webb and wife Beth of Brevard and a sister, Helen Keel of Williamston. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at the Gate City Baptist Church conducted by the Reverend Michael Owens. Military honors will be performed by the Randolph County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made in Lewis's memory to Gate City Baptist Church, 5250 Hilltop Rd., Jamestown, NC 27282 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405 Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
