MADISON James Moore "Jimmy" Webb, 91, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7 at New Lebanon Christian Church Cemetery, 521 Huffines Mill Rd., Reidsville. Arrangements by Colonial Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of James Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries