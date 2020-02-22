SEPTEMBER 9, 1926 - FEBRUARY 19, 2020 Iryma Radford Webb, 93, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Well-Spring Health Care Center. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held, February 25, 2020, 2 p.m., at Well-Spring, Phillips Hall, 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC, with Rev. Nathan Sell officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, Morehead City, NC. Iryma was born September 9, 1926, in Nash County, NC, daughter of the late Stephen and Iryma W. Bennett. She graduated from Peace College, in Raleigh, NC. Iryma was the office manager of Lucas Travel Agency. Iryma was also "Ms. Rocky Mount, NC." In addition to her parents, Mrs. Webb was preceded in death by her husbands, Brockton R. Lyon Jr. of Greensboro, NC and E.W. "Billy" Webb Jr. of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; brothers, Robert Bennett and Stephen Bennett, daughter, Laura Lyon Kiser. She is survived by her son, Brockton "Brock" R. Lyon III of Clover, SC; stepchildren, Ann Rambusch and husband, Harold of Georgetown, TX, William "Bill" Webb and wife, Jan of Plano, TX; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Webb's memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Webb family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberrfhnorthelm.com.
