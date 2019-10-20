SEPTEMBER 24, 1962 - OCTOBER 16, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce Gary Webb, 57, passed to his heavenly home on October 16. He was at home surrounded by loved ones and, through the help of Hospice, in control of his time at home. Although Gary succumbed after his 14-year battle, he was never defined by cancer. Gary loved life, his family and the Philadelphia Eagles, but truly his best days were on a golf course. He simply loved the game, the feel of clubs, the exactness of shots and the great friendships he made both at Starmount CC and Bryan Park. Gary is survived by his wife, Leslie, of 33 years, his children, Caroline, and her fiancé, Hector Cotto, of Raleigh, and son, Kyle, of Greensboro. Extended surviving family are his mother Gail Webb and brother Ray Webb (Madeleine) of Ambler, PA. He is also greatly missed by his faithful four-legged companion, Bentley. Gary was a chemical engineering graduate from Lehigh University. He worked as a National Sales Manager for Huntsman Corp., where he took great pride in his work and loved both his colleagues and his customers. Gary was a faithful and active member of Starmount Presbyterian Church. He served as a youth leader, an elder, committee chair, mission trip chaperone, head usher, and volunteer of anything asked of him. He showed his faith through active involvement in outreach missions and gave his time to his church and community. Gary served as a representative on the Guilford County Schools Redistricting Committee and was a member of YBM at Starmount CC. The family would like to thank Dr. Brad Sherrill, Lisa Thomas, NP, and their talented team for their 14 years of expertise and valiant efforts in the battle against cancer. Memorial donations can be made in Gary's honor to Starmount Presbyterian Church, for Local Missions Outreach/Tutoring Program. Please join us in celebrating a life well lived on Monday, October 21, at 2 pm, at Starmount Presbyterian Church, 3501 West Market St., Greensboro, NC. "We did all that love could do."
