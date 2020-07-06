Marie Emily Ladd Weatherman, 97, of Greensboro, NC, passed away July 3, 2020 at home. Marie was born in Wilkes County to James Preston Ladd and Lilly Gregory Ladd. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Guy Weatherman; brothers, Charles, Judson, Claude and Kermit Ladd; sister, Stella Ladd Shepard; son-in-law, David Snuffer; and granddaughter, Lisa Parish. She is survived by daughter, Bonnie Snuffer; son, Wayne Weatherman and wife Jean; brother J.P (Junior) Ladd; sister, Ella Ladd Weatherman; grandchildren, Mike Snuffer and wife Tamara, Wendy Edwards and husband Matt, and Brent Weatherman and wife Stacy; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was a hard worker in the fields of textiles, retail, and Urban Ministries into her early seventies. She was a member of Guilford Baptist Church for 65 years where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She loved gospel music, Lawrence Welk, and Hallmark movies. Marie loved to travel and spent the night in forty-eight states. Nothing made her happier than to cook a meal for her family. She took great pride in sharing the food on her plate and saving meat for Marbles the cat. The family would like to thank Lindsay Medaloni, Debbie Garner, and Hillary Irusta of AuthoraCare for their assistance these last few months. Also, thanks to the CNAs Shirley Anne and Regina. There will be a graveside service for family and friends Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Westminster Gardens Cemetery, 3601 Whitehurst Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. Masks and social distancing are requested. Memorials can be made in Marie's honor to Guilford Baptist Church, 5904 W. Market St., Greensboro, NC 27409 and AuthoraCare Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.