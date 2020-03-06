DECEMBER 31, 1929 - MARCH 4, 2020 Marion Moore Weatherly, 90, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Hope Chapel, 908 N. Josephine Boyd St. (formerly 908 Westover Terrace) in Greensboro, NC. Marion was born December 31, 1929, in Trenton, New Jersey to Bertram Vorhees Laird and Irma Swartz Laird. She spent much of her early life in Florida and New York after the death of her father. Her mother later married Richard Carrel Moore and lived in Greencastle, Indiana, where her brother Carrel John Moore was born in 1942. Marion graduated from the Louisville General Hospital School of Nursing in 1949, where she met her future husband, Carl Holmes Weatherly, whom she married in 1951. She became clinical instructor in obstetrical nursing at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas, where she worked while Carl completed two years service in the Air Force. They moved to Boston for Carl's residency where she was head floor nurse of the Infants' Division at Children's Hospital until they moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, to start his pediatric practice with Marion Keith, MD. She worked with the Greensboro Medical Auxiliary in its program fighting drug abuse as well as serving as both a Brownie leader and den mother for her children. Her generous and welcoming spirit made their home a "go to" place for her kids' friends. Marion was a member of the Greensboro Opera and a charter member of The Forum. She served as president of Greensboro Preservation's Blandwood Guild, where she made many significant contributions to the docent program, designed to stimulate interest in the rich heritage of Greensboro. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Carl H. Weatherly, and brother, Carrel J. Moore and two children: Carol Laird Weatherly of Arlington, VA, and Carl Walker Weatherly (m. Marianne Shoaf) of Greensboro NC; three grandchildren: Christopher Walker Weatherly, (m. Kristina Boyce), Laura Weatherly Gallagher (m. Kevin) of Raleigh, NC; Caroline Weatherly of Washington, DC., and one great-granddaughter, Peyton Weatherly. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to her physicians; her caregivers from AuthoraCare (Hospice) and Living Well at Home; and other friends for their kind support during her recent illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Forbis and Dick
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
Mar 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hope Chapel
908 North Josephine Boyd Street
Greensboro, NC 27408
908 North Josephine Boyd Street
Greensboro, NC 27408
