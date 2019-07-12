OCTOBER 7, 1930 - JULY 9, 2019 Jane L. Weatherly passed into the arms of Jesus on July 9, 2019, after failing health. Her family and friends surrounded her with love during her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Floyd Weatherly, infant daughter in 1960, and parents James and Mary Long. She is survived by two daughters, Libby Curtis (Otis), and Peggy Norton (Frank). Jane had four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and "sisters" Bette Weatherly and Ruby Hockett. Mrs. Weatherly worked at Blue Bell, and retired from Carolina Fabric Label Co. She loved playing the organ and piano for her church, family, and others. She was previously a member of the Ladies Missionary Society, sang in the church choir, and was a Sunday School teacher. Funeral service will be Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Daryl Lewis presiding, at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home in Pleasant Garden. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family would like to than Clapp's Nursing Home, Home Caregiver Shona Rae, Shachon, Carolyn, Cindy, Berkley, under the direction of Erika, and also to the family and friends who have shown such kindness and love during her journey, we give our continued thanks and love.
