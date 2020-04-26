WEATHERLY, BETTE ALLRED FEBRUARY 16, 1927 - APRIL 22, 2020 Bette Allred Weatherly, 93, passed away from COVID-19 at Clapps Nursing Home on April 22, 2020. A celebration of her life and visitation will be held at a later date. She was born February 16, 1927 to Roy A. and Josephine Smith Allred in Guilford County. She enjoyed working at Belk in the boys department. She was a member of the Christian Fellowship Class at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Bette was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was so very proud of her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, A.C. Weatherly, her precious grandson, Robbie Monnett and her sister Louise Delanoy. Survivors include son Samuel Weatherly (Glenda) of Bluffton, SC, daughters Karon Monnett (Jerry) of Pleasant Garden, Sharon Goad (David) of Greensboro, Jo Groh of Wilmington, sister-in-law Ruby Hockett of Greensboro; grandchildren Keith Parrish, Matthew Weatherly, Somer Burke, Ryan Goad; great-grandchildren Brandon, Hannah, Miles, Kazie, Tinsley, Luke and Conrad. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Clapps Nursing Home, especially Kelly, Renee, Pam, Jennifer, Brock, Dana and Mary for their loving care. Bette was a one-of-a-kind treasure and will be missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to Bethlehem UMC, budget fund, P.O. Box 56, Climax, NC 27233 or Coble Center, P.O. Box 223, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313 or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is honored to be serving the Weatherly family.
