BROWN SUMMIT- James "JV" Weadon Jr, 93, passed away on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Rheba, sons; Rusty Weadon (Sarah), Roger Weadon (Becky), daughter; Rene Whalin, grandchildren; Reanna, Trayce, and Ethan Weadon, sister; Elaine Mabe, nieces and nephews. James is predeceased by sister Estale O'Brien. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II on a LST. He loved playing and listening to blue grass music and retired from Blue Bell Inc. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street

