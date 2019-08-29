MARCH 3, 1942 - AUGUST 22, 2019 Sylvia Ann Jones Waynick, 77, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Hospice Home of Rockingham County following a lengthy struggle with cancer. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Woodmont United Methodist Church, with Reverend Mark Christy officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. Ann was a native of Mooresville, NC and a graduate of Appalachian State University. She was a retired school teacher from the Reidsville City School System and a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church. Ann was a former member of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club. Following her retirement, she and her husband moved to Manteo, NC, where she did substitute teaching for fifteen years before returning to Reidsville. She was predeceased by her parents Malden Worth and Velma Morrow Jones. Ann is survived by her husband James B. "Jimmy" Waynick, Jr., of the home; sister Nancy Carrouth of Chester, VA; sister-in-law Phyllis Mitchell of Greensboro, NC; three nieces LeAnne Carrouth of Colorado, Pam Brown of Virginia, and Beth Murphy of Stokesdale, NC; and nephew William Mitchell of Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodmont United Methodist Church (1926 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320), or Hospice Home of Rockingham County (P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375). Wilkerson Funeral Home in Reidsville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements and condolences can be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
