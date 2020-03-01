FEBRUARY 27, 1926 - FEBRUARY 24, 2020 Lucille Hall Waynick, 93, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Lucille was born in Sophia, North Carolina, to the late Allen Grady and Pearl Davis Hall. She was a homemaker and she loved spending time with her family. She liked having lunch with her friends. She was a member of Peace United Church of Christ where she enjoyed Circle meetings and church trips. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Lewis Waynick; brothers, Troy, Grady and Cletus Hall; and her son-in-law, Eddie Melton. Lucille is survived by her children, Jane Melton of Charlotte, NC and Gary Waynick and wife Martha of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Zachary Waynick , Jeremiah Waynick (Kimberly), Brandon Melton (Sarah) and Brittany Pinti (Ben); great grandchildren, Mattia, Charlotte, Cameron, Tyler, Collin, and the much anticipated Edwin. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care, PO Box 33549 Charlotte, North Carolina 28233-3549 or to the Laurel Oak Farm Dog Kennel, 16223 Youngblood Road Charlotte, NC 28278 (for going above and beyond their duty to assist the family during this difficult time and to support an inside play area), in memory of Lucille Waynick. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Waynick family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
