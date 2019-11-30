JUNE 15, 1949 - NOVEMBER 28, 2019 GREENSBORO - James (Jim) Wycliffe Waye, Jr., 70, of Greensboro passed away November 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with MS and cancer for many years. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Green Hill Cemetery. Jim was born June 15, 1949 in Raleigh, NC, son of the late James W. Waye, Sr. and Anita Smith Waye. The family returned to Brown Summit, NC shortly after his birth and he lived there until his graduation from Rockingham Community College. He was employed by Covington Detroit Diesel for 37 years and retired with the highest admiration of his colleagues. Jim had a special gift for befriending people and was a friend to anyone he met. He was an excellent golfer and enjoyed every opportunity to play the game with friends. His other passion was listening to, and playing, blues/beach music. His love of music led him to become a DJ for over 35 years. Jim was honored to be inducted into the DJ Association Hall of Fame in 2012. He had numerous friends that he cherished through playing his "Signature Sound music" both in the Carolinas and Virginia. Jim especially loved deejaying at Thirsty's/Thirsty's 2 in Greensboro and at The Pavilion in North Myrtle Beach for his lifetime buddy and pal, H. Lee Brown. Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy Gleason Waye; his daughter, Tracey Waye McSwain (Bryan); brother, Ogburn Smith Waye (Jackie); sister, Vickie Waye Hicks (Chris); grandchildren, Adam McSwain (Kelsey) and Kayla McSwain (Will). He is also survived by his most loyal companion of 15 years, his dog, J.J. A special thanks to all of Jim's friends who loved him. And a very special thanks to those who were so much like family to him Jerry Jones, Thurston Reeder, Ralph Haney and Max Madrin. All enabled him to finish the race. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
