MARCH 19, 1928 - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 Rev. Worth Watts, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. There will be no formal visitation or memorial service. Instead, we ask that family and friends write down a memory of Worth. Give these memories to a family member or mail them to Ruth at their home address. These will be compiled in a book that the family will call "A Preacher and His Wife." This book will become a family treasure and will replace the memories that Alzheimer's disease erased. Worth graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia. He was an ordained Presbyterian minister and served as a pastor for forty-two years in churches in Elon, Burlington, Sanford, and Greensboro. During his ministry, 540 new members were received into the membership of his churches. He baptized 86 adults and 131 babies. He officiated 118 weddings and conducted 174 funerals. The results of Worth's ministry are not in these numbers, but in the people whose lives were made better by his ministry. He was a beloved pastor. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 70 years, Ruth Smith Watts; daughter, Ginger and her husband Rob and their children, Danny and Denise; son, Gray and his wife Cassie and their children, Ashley and Eric; son, Chip and his wife Melody and their children, Maggie and Luke; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Daughter, Susan, passed away from cancer in 2015. There will be a private family burial service at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.