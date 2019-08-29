SILER CITY Patricia Harris Watts, 79, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
