WATTS, MARGARET FOWLER MAY 3, 1932 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Mrs. Margaret Fowler Watts, 87, of Greensboro, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Beacon Place, following an extended illness. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Friendly Ave. Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Westminster Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. Margie was born May 3, 1932 in Columbia, SC, the daughter of Roscoe Jennings Fowler and Mary Dye Fowler. Margie and Doug were members of Friendly Ave. Baptist Church for over 50 years. Her love of children was evident by her teaching preschool children at the church for 30 of those years. Margie was a very active member of the church serving in many different capacities over the years. Most of all, Margie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her ready smile and will be dearly missed. Surviving are her husband, Doug Watts; daughters, Debbie Schmidt (Ron) of Greensboro and Laura Jordan (John) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Erin Schmidt (Bryan Kay), Lauren Self (Bryant) and Bryan Jordan; great-grandchildren, Mary, Adam and Sutherland Self and Carter, Austin and Sutherland Kay. In lieu of flowers, the family asks with gratitude that memorials in Margie's name be made to: Friendly Ave. Christian Preschool, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Watts, Margaret Fowler
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Friendly Avenue Baptist Church
4800 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
Jan 24
Funeral Servce
Friday, January 24, 2020
11:00AM
Friendly Avenue Baptist Church
4800 W. Friendly Ave.
Greensboro, NC 27410
