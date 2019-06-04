GREENSBORO Edith Slate Watts, 89, passed from this earth to her heavenly home Saturday, June 1, 2019. A 12 p.m. funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Rankin Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Edith was born January 22, 1930, in Greensboro, NC to the late John and Emma Stevens. She was a long-time member of Rankin Baptist Church and served there in many different capacities. She later joined North Kannapolis Baptist Church and served there faithfully as well. Edith enjoyed her work at Cone Mills Research and Development and also in the Cotton Department. Following retirement, Edith joined her husband, Jack, in the operation of O'Henry County Kitchen, a favorite gathering spot for the community. She was a generous person who served the community, helping others in need, including Vietnamese immigrant placements. She was loved by her family, friends and the community. Above all, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Jackson and Hazel Swift (Ted), as well as brothers, Ernest Stevens (Nellie) and J.C. Stevens (Charlotte). She is also preceded in death by sons-in-love, Mike Long and Dr. Edwin Vaughan. Survivors include her husband, Lester Watts, daughters, Monica Vaughan and Kitty Smith (Jeff), grandchildren, Stephanie Frazier, Kimberly McClendon-West and Justin McClendon, great-grandchildren, Meredith Frazier, Mitchell McClendon, Jordan McClendon and Charlye West, in addition to a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving is step-son, Bill Watts (Delores), step-daughter,Bonnie Goodnight (Bill), and step-grandchildren, April Beach (Randy), Debra Dandro (Jim), Blake Beach (Bailey), Bradley Beach, Miranda McClamrock ( Patrick), Kymber Beach, Kailey Beach and Caroline Beach. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
