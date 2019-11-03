1930 - 2019 Mary Louise Robertson Watterson, 89, of Greensboro was reunited with her husband and welcomed into Heaven by her Savior, Jesus Christ on November 1, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 5 at McConnell Road Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Matthew Tilley. Interment will be at Westminster Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Monday, November 4 at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel. Mary was born in Vance County to the late Obie Lee and Madie Ellington Robertson. She was a loving mother and wife and humble servant of Christ. She was a long time member of McConnell Road Baptist Church and a bold witness of the gospel of Christ. She was passionate about gardening and children (not just her own!), a wonderful cook and was present at any event in which her grandchildren and great grandchildren participated. She is survived by her children, Charles Allen (Devonna) Watterson, Tony (Karen) Watterson, Linda Wheeler all of Greensboro, Karen (Shawn) Wagoner of Boiling Springs, SC, Cindy (Ben) Bennett of McLeansville, and Lisa Nesbitt of Elon, NC; fifteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Sandy) Robertson; Bobby (Yvonne) Robertson; sisters, Ann May and Ercell Daves; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband of 55 years, Charles Hiram Watterson, her infant son, Charles Eugene Watterson; brother, Millard Robertson; and sister, Gracie Roberson preceded her in death. The family would like to thank Dr. Joshua Borders of Cone Palliative Care and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the care and attentiveness shown to Mrs. Watterson and her family. Memorial contributions may be directed to McConnell Road Baptist Church, 3911 McConnell Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. Online condolences may be offered at haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
