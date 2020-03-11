REIDSVILLE George A. Watt, Jr., died Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12 at Grooms Missionary Baptist Church, and burial in Grooms Baptist Church Cemetery. McLaurin Funeral Home is serving the family.

