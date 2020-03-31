OCTOBER 7, 1956 - MARCH 20, 2020 Kevin Lee Watson, age 63 passed away on Friday, March 20. He was born on October 7, 1956, in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Westbury High School in Houston, Texas and studied at several colleges in Seattle as well as TSTC in Waco, Texas. He was a Navy Veteran and a resident of Greensboro, North Carolina. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Lee Watson and Joanne Frances Dwyer Watson. He is survived by a sister, Sheila Greenberg of Plano, Texas, a brother, Collin Watson, of Dallas, Texas, and an aunt, Zella Watson McKinney, of Abilene, Texas. Also, many loving cousins and friends. Burial will be at the Spur Memorial Cemetary in Spur, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.