OCTOBER 7, 1956 - MARCH 20, 2020 Kevin Lee Watson, age 63 passed away on Friday, March 20. He was born on October 7, 1956, in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Westbury High School in Houston, Texas and studied at several colleges in Seattle as well as TSTC in Waco, Texas. He was a Navy Veteran and a resident of Greensboro, North Carolina. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Lee Watson and Joanne Frances Dwyer Watson. He is survived by a sister, Sheila Greenberg of Plano, Texas, a brother, Collin Watson, of Dallas, Texas, and an aunt, Zella Watson McKinney, of Abilene, Texas. Also, many loving cousins and friends. Burial will be at the Spur Memorial Cemetary in Spur, Texas.

