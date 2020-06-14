SEPTEMBER 27, 1953 - JUNE 11, 2020 Joseph Leroy Watson, Jr., 66, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. A 2:00 p.m. graveside service will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Westminster Gardens in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home prior to the service. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. A Robeson County native, Joseph was born on September 27, 1953 to the late Joseph Leroy and Mary Edge Watson, Sr. He was a dedicated family man, a loving husband, and a hard worker. He retired from Cheerwine Bottling Company after 36 years of service. Joseph loved fishing, NASCAR, and the Tarheels. He also enjoyed working outside and loved his dog, Honeybun. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Joey" Watson, III; and his sister, Mary Linda Henson Watson. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Williams Watson of the home; his daughter, Amber Watson of Greensboro; his brother, Billy Watson (Brenda) of Statesville; his sisters, Elaine Sides (John) of Tennessee and Gail Shoemaker (Mark) of Stone Point, NC; and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joseph Watson, Jr. and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
