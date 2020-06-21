JUNE 26, 1923 - JUNE 20, 2020 Dr. Robert A. Watson, MD, of Burlington, NC, passed away peacefully June 20, 2020 at the age of 96. Born June 26, 1923 in Ft. Plain, NY to Helene and George Watson, he was the only son of five children. He served in the U. S. Navy during WWII, and after his time in the service, went on to attend college at the University of Tennessee and medical school at the University of Rochester (class of 1953). He did his internship at Charlotte Memorial Hospital where he met his beloved wife Susie. He completed his residency in the wild west of Las Vegas in the 1950's, then went on to private practice at the Southern Nevada Medical Group. Dr. Watson and his family eventually settled in Elon, NC where he went on to serve the residents of Alamance County for well over 50 years. He served as team physician for Elon University (College at the time) for a time, volunteered at Open Door Clinic and provided care for several Native American tribes as a relief physician. Even after his retirement, Dr. Watson continued to keep his finger on the pulse of health care in Burlington, spending time at Alamance Regional Medical Center and Twin Lakes Center nearly every day while able. If that wasn't enough, he also served as Medical Director for Edgewood Place at the Village of Brookwood. Dr. Watson was famous for his line "I want to tell you a story this is a true story!" - after groans and laughter, a tale of adventure or some experience would follow. His interests, imagination and creativity were broad. Later in life, he discovered a talent and love for art, and produced many wonderful paintings. Dr. Watson's patients, friends and colleagues were multi-generational he never met a stranger- and was beloved by all who knew him. He would have been 97 on June 26 and will be sorely missed. Dr. Watson is survived by his wife, Sue McRee Watson, 2 sisters Nancy Collins and Suzanne Ehle, his 3 children (Whitney, Kim and Jane) and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, and in this time of crisis, the family is requesting donations to the following organizations in his honor: Doctors Without Borders USA, The Humane Society of the United States, Alzheimer's Association, Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health, and the Partnership with Native Americans. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave. Burlington, NC 27215
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.