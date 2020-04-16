Cameron Marcus Watson, 18, of Greensboro, NC, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020. A native of Guilford County, NC, he was attending GTCC and graduated from Northeast Guilford High School in 2019. Cameron was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mildred Horne, LT and Jean Horne; grandparents Al and Pearl Morgan; uncles William "Bill" Brown, James "Dink" Horne, Garry Johnson Sr., Tony Johnson, Garry Johnson Jr., many aunts and cousins. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kiri and Deon Morgan of Brown Summit, NC, grandmother Janie Watson of Greensboro, NC; siblings Deonte and Hailey Morgan of Brown Summit, NC; half-brothers Thai Reese and Tai Lee George of Greenville, NC; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Cameron was an outstanding young man who saved the lives of 5 people through his organ donation. He loved going fishing and was a die-hard Patriots & Carolina Tarheel fan. We truly believe he missed his calling of being a sports commentator because he loved to debate about sports. He was extremely excited when he started attending GTCC to pursue a career in aviation. One of his favorite things was to hook up his car. He will truly be missed by those who knew him. Cameron, we love you, bruh! A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 17, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park of Greensboro, NC.
