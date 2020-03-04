REIDSVILLE Derris Lee Watlington, 37, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 from Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Prince-Williams St. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
1:00PM
Jerusalem United Holy Church
633 Prince-Williams Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
