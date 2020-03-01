REIDSVILLE Alfred Lee Watlington, died Thursday, February 27, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted Noon Friday, March 6, 2020 from the Jerusalem United Holy Church, 633 Prince-Williams Street. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

