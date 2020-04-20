JANUARY 24, 1926 - APRIL 18, 2020 Velma May Pyron Watkins, 94, of Reidsville, NC, went home to be with Lord on April 18, 2020 at Hospice of Rockingham County. A private, invite only, graveside service will be held at Danville Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Gary Loftis Officiating. Velma was born in Danville Virginia to the late Robert Howard and Elizabeth Wells Pyron. She was a faithful member of Pleasant View Assembly Of God and retired after many years of service from Burlington Industries. Velma gardened and enjoyed spending time working in her flowers but most of all she loved her family. She will be greatly missed. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Watkins; son, Wayne Watkins; grandson, Steven McCann; granddaughter, Monica McCann; great granddaughter, Heather Brown and siblings, Edna Lineberry and Sonny Pyron. She is survived by her children, Margaret Walker of Lexington, NC, Barbara McCann, Teresa Weeks Stanfield and Frances Paschal all of Reidsville, NC; brother, Cecil Pyron as well as 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 11 great great grandchildren and 1 great great great grandchild as well as a large and loving extended family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27357 or Pleasant View Assembly of God at 10792 Cherry Grove Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
