MAYODAN Tommy Garland Watkins, 84, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Mayodan Moravian Church. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Service information

Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Mayodan Moravian Church
104 S. 3rd Avenue
Mayodan, NC 27027
