MAY 30, 1949 - FEBRUARY 20, 2020 Robert Larry Watkins, 70, of Eden, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. There will be no service or visitation. Robert was born in Madison on May 30, 1949, a son of Willie Watkins and Lois Barrett Southern, both deceased. He was retired from Pillow Tex. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marie Watkins, his brother, Ray Watkins, his sister, Mary Frances Watkins, and his stepfather, John Dalton Southern. He is survived by his sons, Larry Matthew "Matt" Watkins and Robert Dalton "Robbie" Watkins, both of Martinsville; his siblings, Tommy Watkins of Madison, Kay Strickland of Kernersville, Carol Sands and husband Bobby of Madison, Joann Evans of Madison, Sandra Kendrick and husband David of Madison, Darrell Watkins of Ridgeway, VA, Roger Watkins of Martinsville and Mike Watkins of Lexington; his grandchildren, Jeter Matthew Watkins, Willow Grace Watkins, Taylor Watkins and Tori Watkins; and his special friend, Tanis Chambers. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Eden, NC
